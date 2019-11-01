Two men sentenced for unprovoked attack on rough sleeper in Blackpool

Have your say

Two men have been sentenced for an unprovoked attack on a man who was sleeping rough in Blackpool.

Harry Sharman, 22, of Peter Street, Blackpool and Connor Pendergast, 19, of Stanhope Road, Blackpool, appeared at Preston Crown Court today (November 1).

They had previously pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm (ABH).

Sharman was sentenced to six months imprisonment and a £115 victim surcharge, with Pendergast sentenced to six months in a young offenders’ institution and a £115 victim surcharge.

Insp David Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: “This was an entirely unprovoked attack, which was both brutal and sustained, leaving an innocent and clearly vulnerable man with extremely nasty injuries.

“Pendergast and Sharman should be utterly ashamed of their actions that morning.

“I am satisfied with the sentence handed down to them and I hope they use their time behind bars to reflect on the consequences of their actions.”

The attack occurred on Bank Hey Street at around 5.30am on September 24 this year.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was in a shop doorway when Pendergast and Sharman came across him.

A video later found on Pendergast’s mobile phone shows that he filmed the attack, while Sharman can be seen stamping on the victim’s head.

The victim was left with serious head injuries and had to be taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Both Pendergast and Sharman were later charged with assault as they acted together to carry out the attack.