Two men from Blackpool and Preston charged with murder

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a Blackpool man, say police.

Steven Lane, 29, of Shalgrove Field, Fulwood, Preston and David Easter, 54, of Heron Way, Blackpool were charged with murder on Thursday March 1.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday March 2.

Simon Marx, 42, died in Fethiye, Turkey, on October 8 after travelling there for a holiday the previous night.

However police say, he had been involved in an altercation at the Newton Arms in Staining at around 12.20am on October 7.

A post-mortem has since established he died from a blunt head trauma and police believe this was sustained during the altercation in Staining.

Lane has also been charged with wounding with intent in relation to a second victim who was injured during the altercation.

A third man - a 29-year-old from Blackpool, was also arrested in connection with the investigation, but has been released without charge.

Following a public appeal, police have now identified the man from the CCTV who they wanted to speak to as a potential witness.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Willis, of Blackpool Police, said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation so far, but also urge anyone who still has information which could help, to please come forward.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 40 of October 7th.

