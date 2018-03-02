Two men from Blackpool and Preston appear in court charged with murder

Two men have made their first appearances at court charged with murder.

Fifty-four year-old David Easter of Heron Way Blackpool and Steven Lane, 29 of Shalgrove Field, Fulwood, Preston are charged with murdering skip company worker Simon Marx.

It is alleged that Mr Marx had been involved in a confrontation at the Newton Arms,Staining on October 7 last year.

He died the following day in the Turkish resort of Fethiye from a head injury. Lane is also charged with wounding.

Blackpool Magistrates remanded both men in custody and they will both appear before a judge at Preston Croen Court on Monday.

Allan Cobain-defending Lane said his client would deny both charges.