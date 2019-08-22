Two men 'followed teenage girl and grabbed her arm' outside St Annes shop

A teenage girl was allegedly followed and grabbed by an older man after she rejected his offer of a lift in St Annes.

The 16-year-old was approached by two men in a car outside the Tesco Express on St David’s Road North at about 10.15pm on Tuesday, August 20th, police said.

She was asked if she wanted a lift before she walked on to St Leonard’s Road East.

The car, a black Vauxhall Corsa, drove after her, and one of the men tried to grab her arm.

She pulled away and ran off and the car drove off along St Patrick’s Road North.

Police are investigating the report as an attempted abduction.

The men are described as white and in their 50s. One was tall with a bald head and glasses and the other had wrinkly skin and spoke with a local accent.

Detective Sgt Steve Talbot, of Blackpool Police, said: “We appreciate that this will cause concern in the area but we would like to stress that incidents like this are very rare, and in the meantime we have stepped up patrols in the area and are working extremely hard to ascertain what exactly occurred.’

“We are now asking anybody with information to contact us as soon as possible. We would particularly like to speak to anybody who was in the area and saw a vehicle like the one described, or who saw all of part of the incident.

“If you have any information please contact us straight away.”

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1594 of August 20, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.