Two men arrested after teenager knifed at South Shore house

Two people were taken away in handcuffs and another taken to hospital after a young man was hurt with a knife at a South Shore house last night.

Police initially refused to give any details about incident when questioned by The Gazette this morning, however they later said that officers were called to Station Road at 10.40pm to reports that a 19-year-old man had injured himself with the blade.

Two other men, aged 51 and 19, present at the address were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. They remained in police custody this morning.

One man who lives on the street, who did not want to be named, said: "One lad was led away in handcuffs. Very shortly afterwards an older gentleman was taken away in handcuffs, and very soon after that a person I assumed had been a victim of an attack was taken away in an ambulance.

"There was about five police cars, a main ambulance and a paramedic's car. They stayed there for a good hour."

A North West Ambulance spokesman said: "We did attend with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle at 10.40pm on Sunday and we have taken a patient to hospital."