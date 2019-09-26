Two men admit attack on sleeping homeless man in Blackpool town centre

Have your say

Two men have admitted assaulting a homeless man they found asleep in Blackpool town centre.

The duo appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court charged with causing Jamie Whyte actual bodily harm in an incident on Bank Hey Street at 5-30 am onTuesday.

Connor Prendergast, 19, of Stanhope Road, Blackpool and Harry Sharman, 21, of Peter Street both Blackpool appeared separately before the judge.

They both admitted the charge.

The judge was told by prosecutor Pam Smith that Prendergast was currently on post sentence supervision following imprisonment for another assault.

The prosecutor said that as a result of publicity over the incident both defendants had received threats on social media.

He was remanded in custody by the judge who said her powers of punishment were insufficient and she would have to send him to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

Sharman was bailed to an address on Nuttall Road,Blackpool where he must keep a curfew.

The duo will appear at the higher court on October

30.