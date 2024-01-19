Two Lancashire Police officers who went above and beyond receive prestigious awards
Two Lancashire Police officers were recently recognised for their work at the Chief Constable's Awards Ceremony.
The event, held at Lancashire Constabulary Headquarters, was a chance to highlight the many successes across the force.
PCSO Alison Williams from Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing and PC Marc Saysell from the West Roads Policing Team were awarded for their outstanding efforts.
PCSO Alison Williams – George Herbert Redman Award winner
PCSO Alison has been described as someone who consistently goes above and beyond for her colleagues, partners and her community displaying commitment, pride and passion.
Alison is a PCSO on Grange Park, Blackpool, and has been praised for developing new and exciting ways to engage with her community, build relationships, solve problems and promote a better understanding of the work that police do.
Alison’s innovative approaches include ‘Acts of Kindness’ competitions, Operation Role Play and Operation McLane which involved local children and Police Cadets participating in events where they could ‘be a police officer’ for a day undertaking fingerprinting, wearing public order equipment, arresting their friends and dealing with a crime scene.
Alison is a dedicated and much-loved Volunteer Police Cadet Leader. Alison involves the Cadets in her community, whether it be providing high-visibility patrols in burglary hotspots, staffing at community events, or supporting her with other creative and innovative projects.
She has been described as an absolute asset to the team, the Constabulary, and the community that she works in.
PC Marc Saysell – Liverpool Shipwreck Award winner
In April 2022, police were contacted by North West Ambulance Service to a report that a one-year-old boy had fallen into a pond and was not conscious or breathing.
PC Saysell was the first emergency responder on scene and took over CPR from the child's relative.
After continuous effort, the child began to breathe unaided and he continued to care for the child until the air ambulance arrived about ten minutes later.
The child has returned home having made a full neurological recovery.
The air ambulance paramedic had contacted police to state that "it feels very clear that the patient has 100% recovered because of the acts of the first officer on scene".
Back in August 2023, PC Saysell, alongside his colleague PC Ineson, were nominated for the BBC Radio Lancashire 'Make a Difference' Awards for their actions on that day.