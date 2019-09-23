Two children involved in car crash on Clifton Drive North

A car crash on Clifton Drive North in St Annes involved two children, paramedics said.



Firefighters treated a person at the crash, at the junction of St Leonard's Road West and Clifton Drive North in St Annes, before two ambulances and a rapid response car could arrive.

Fire crews treated a casualty before paramedics arrived.

Paramedics took an elderly man suffering from chest paint to the urgent care centre at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but said that there was no major trauma in the crash.

North West Ambulance Service said the crash, which happened at just after 4pm on Saturday, September 21, involved four people - including two children.

Fire crews spent thirty minutes at the scene.