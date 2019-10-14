Two charged with murder after death of man in Fleetwood

Two people have tonight been charged with murder following the death of a man in Fleetwood.

Police were called at around 2.15am on Thursday October 10 by the Ambulance Service after a report a man had been found unresponsive at an address on Bold Street.



The man, named as Raymond Cullen, also known as 'Irish Ray', 55, from Fleetwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.



A post mortem examination was carried out and found Mr Cullen died as a result of head injuries.



Three people have since been arrested and this evening officers have charged Tracey Fielding, 45, and David Carney, 37, both of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, with murder



They are due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning (Tuesday, October 15th).



The third person - a man aged 43 and from Fleetwood - who was arrested on Saturday in relation to this incident has since been released no further action.



Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Russo of the Force Major Investigation Team said: "This evening we have charged two people, while a third person has been released with no further action.



"We know this incident has caused a lot of concern among residents and we would like to thank them for their patience while we have been carrying out enquiries in the area.



"Our investigation is still on-going and we would ask anyone with information about this incident, who has not yet been spoken to by officers, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.



"As we have said previously, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ray at this sad and distressing time."



If you have any information please call police on 101 quoting log 0099 of October 10th. Alternatively, you can reach independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.