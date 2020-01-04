Two arrested for drugs offences after police raid in Blackpool.

Have your say

Two people have been arrested for drugs offences after police raided an address in Blackpool.

The police task force was able to execute a drugs warrant in central Blackpool following a tip off.

A spokesman for the force said: “Working off community information, Blackpool Task Force working with Blackpool Central NHP have conducted a drugs warrant in the central area of Blackpool.

“Two people have been arrested for drug offences.

“If you have information regarding the dealing of drugs or county lines please contact us using our website or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”