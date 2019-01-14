True cost of Lisa Chadderton’s killing set to be told in new Channel Four documentary

The mum of murdered Blackpool woman is to talk about the human cost of murder.

Lisa Chadderton, 44, was strangled and stabbed by her jealous partner Mark Tindell, 56, in the flat above the former Gillespies bar, in Topping Street, in November 2017.

Top left: Mandy Steed, left, with her daughter Lisa Chadderton. Bottom left: Police outside the former Gillespies bar. Right: Mark Tindell

Mandy Steed, as well as Ian Morley, the cabbie who drove Tindell to Kent on the morning of the attack without realising he was sharing his car with a murderer, will feature in a new Channel Four documentary on Monday, January 21.

Airing at 9pm, A Year of British Murder will look at the people whose lives are changed forever – and how communities are left to wrestle with the consequences.

Alongside the cases, the programme is expected to analyse murder figures for Britain, which reveal that, so far this century, the pattern of homicides has remained strikingly similar in terms of the profiles of victims and the circumstances of the killing.

Director Ben Anthony said: “Lisa’s story is really heartbreaking as she was planning a new life with the man who killed her and didn’t know he had a previous conviction for domestic violence.

“It shows how perpetrators can be so hard to spot and can come from all walks of life. We were taken with the taxi driver’s story because as someone who has driven a cab for years, he considers himself to be good at getting the measure of people who get into his cab, but he didn’t have the slightest bad feeling about Lisa’s killer despite driving him to Kent so soon after murdering Lisa.”

Tindell, inset, who flew into a “drunken, jealous rage” after suspecting Lisa of being unfaithful, pleaded guilty to murder and jailed for at least 15 years.