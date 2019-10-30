Tributes paid to Kris Kam, 35, who died after being stabbed in Blackpool

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to a 35-year-old man who died after being stabbed in Blackpool.



Kris Kam was found with two stab wounds to his upper leg in Queen Victoria Road at around 11.15am on Saturday (October 26).

Kris Kam, 35, from Blackpool, died on Sunday (October 27) after being stabbed twice in his leg during an attack in Queen Victoria Road. Pic: Brendan Sweeney

The 35-year-old was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for emergency treatment but died on Sunday evening (October 27).

Brendan Sweeney, a close friend of Mr Kam for 20 years, attended Collegiate High School (now Blackpool Aspire Academy) with Mr Kam in the 1990s.

Brendan has launched a Go Fund Me campaign to help raise money for his friend's family.

Today (October 30), Mr Sweeney has paid tribute to his friend.

Police investigating the murder of 35-year-old Kris Kam in Queen Victoria Road, Blackpool on Saturday (October 26)

"Kris was a top lad and had his life taken away from him far too soon", said Brendan

"I had known him for the best part of 20 years. We went to high school together and stayed friends ever since.

"He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family. He was well known in Blackpool and loved by many people.

"We all have so many memories of him. He will be missed in his home town."

He said he is aiming to raise around £1,000 towards his friend's funeral costs, with more than £430 donated in the past 48 hours.

"I would be grateful if we could all help his family out during this sad time", added Brendan.

Brendan's partner, Cheryl Louise, added: "He was known and liked by so many. He deserves an amazing send off and we will do all we can to make this happen."

Former school friend, Matthew Hall, fondly remembers Kris for his warm sense of humour.

"He was such a funny, funny guy. We had so many laughs in our younger years. Rest in peace mate."

You can visit the Go Fund Me page here.

What happened to Kris Kam?

Police were called at around 11.15am on Saturday (October 26) to reports a man had been assaulted in Queen Victoria Road.

Emergency services attended and found Kris Kam with two stab wounds to his upper leg.

The 35-year-old was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but died on Sunday (October 27).

Three men aged, 25, 26 and 27, all from London, as well as an 18-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody.

A 31-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and bailed to November 4.

A 28-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed to November 1.