Trial of disgraced top heart surgeon accused of sexual assault begins as colleagues take to the stand
Amal Bose, 55, was cleared by a jury of two other counts of sexual assault, committed the offences while head of cardiovascular surgery at the Lancashire Cardiac Centre.
The prosecution previously said Bose, of Thurnham near Lancaster, was a "highly sexualised man" who touched colleagues inappropriately and whose banter was often laden with sexual innuendo.
Bose denied ever sexually assaulting any colleagues and said his behaviour amounted to "flirting".
But the prosecution said Bose had a "God complex" and felt he could get away with anything.
The surgeon was alleged to have groped various colleagues on the bottom and breast, put his hand inside another's dress and also flicked another's nipple.
He was also said to have told a colleague eating a lollipop "I've got something better for you to suck on."
He is also alleged to have told another "I would love to tie you up".
Bose and some witnesses told the trial that banter was part of the behaviour at the hospital. All the offences were alleged to have happened between 2017 and 2022.
The court heard there was a WhatsApp chat group called "Cardiac Sluts”, but the prosecution claimed that Bose's behaviour went far beyond "banter" and his behaviour was upsetting and intimidating for staff.
His reputation was such that when a young attractive member of staff started work, others told her "Amal will like you."
Appearing at Preston Crown Court earlier today, the former doctor sat in the docks as ex colleagues took to the stand to give evidence.
Judge Ian Unsworth KC said Bose was of previous good character and he wanted to get the full facts before sentencing.
The two-day trial continues tomorrow.