Trial of Crook held up by Thomas Cook

A man failed to attend court because of the Thomas Cook collapse, his lawyer claimed.



Ryan Crook’s solicitor David Charnley told a judge that the 26-year-old was missing because he was still stranded in Egypt.

Ryan Crook was unable to attend the trial, his solicitor said.

He told District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ court: "He is stuck in Egypt courtesy of the Thomas Cook fiasco.”

“He should have flown back on Monday night.”

Crook, of Livingstone Road, Blackpool, faces four charges of assault, affray, criminal damage - and possession of an offensive weapon - a metal pole.

The judge agreed to adjourn his hearing for a week.