Trial of Blackpool man accused of murdering his grandmother delayed until May

A man accused of killing his grandmother will now face a trial in May, following delays over his mental health.

Conor Clarkson, of West Park Drive, near Stanley Park, appeared before Preston Crown Court, and was accompanied in the dock by mental health workers.

The 25-year-old is charged with the murder of 71-year-old Marlene McCabe at an address in West Park Drive on Friday, September 6.

Mrs McCabe died after suffering serious head and facial injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem examination has been carried out and the coroner gave the cause of death as catastrophic head injuries.

As family members watched the proceedings from the public gallery, Clarkson, wearing a red and gray Nike coat, spoke to confirm his name and did not enter any pleas.

Richard Archer, defending, said his client had been receiving inpatient treatment since November last year at Guild Lodge.

He originally faced a trial in February but will now appear on May 18. A plea hearing will take place on April 9.

Judge Robert Altham agreed the case could be delayed to allow Clarkson to undergo further assessment.

