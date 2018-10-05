Train pervert turned out to be fugitive paedophile

A man caught committing an indecent act on a train to Blackpool was a convicted paedophile on the run for flashing at schoolgirls.

Stewart Wilkes, who also changed his name to Stewart Ellis, fled his home in Wales to stay in Lancashire while under investigation for flashing at schoolchildren in 2016, Preston’s Sessions House Court was told.

The 56-year-old boarded a Blackpool-bound train at Preston and was seen acting suspiciously by a worker who boarded the same service.

After appearing to get up and got to the toilet, he walked back into the carriage and performed an act upon himself, prosecutor Jon Close said.

He added: “His expression turned to one of panic when he realised he had been seen.”

Later it transpired Wilkes was wanted for exposing himself to schoolgirls from the window of his home in Llandudno, which he shared with his partner.

The youngsters had seen him on four occasions either naked or dropping his “fluffy dressing gown” as they walked by.

Mr Close said Wilkes had been jailed for 27 months for indecent assaults against under 14s in 2007 and was subject to notification requirements.

His address was pointed out by the victims. Officers visited and found Wilkes living there with his partner, under a new name.

He fled while under investigation. It is understood he was staying at a hotel in Lytham when he committed the Preston offence at 6.37pm on May 10 this year.

Mr Close added: “The complainant saw the defendant on the platform.

“Her attention was drawn to him because he appeared drunk. He was wearing a hat and his gestures were exaggerated.”

Shortly after they boarded the service she saw him commit a lewd act.

He admitted charges of outraging public decency, exposure, two counts of breaching his notification requirements and failing to surrender to bail.

Judge Graham Knowles sentenced him to 26 months in prison. He is subject to the Sex Offenders’ Register and a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.