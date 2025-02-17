Tragedy as man in his 20s found dead on Blackpool beach in North Shore

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:16 GMT
A man in his 20s was sadly found dead on the beach in Blackpool at the weekend.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene off North Promenade, near Cocker Square, shortly after 7am on Saturday.

Lancashire Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: “We received a report of a body being found on the beach in Blackpool, near to the North Promenade, at 7.09am on Saturday morning.

“Our officers, along with other emergency service colleagues attended, and very sadly, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”

