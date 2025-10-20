A man’s body was tragically discovered in woodland in Bispham.

Police were called to the scene on the North Blackpool Pond Trail, off Low Moor Road, at around 2pm on Friday (October 17).

Police taped off the scene after a man's body was found in woodland off Low Moor Road, Bispham on Friday afternoon (October 17) | Helen Parke

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “Our officers attended and very sadly, a man in his 50s was found deceased. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this distressing time.”

Lancashire Police said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious. The force said a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.

A stretch of footpath on the North Blackpool Pond Trail was cordoned off on Friday afternoon while CSI officers worked at the scene. The path has since reopened.