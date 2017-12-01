Toy thieves clocked by Blackpool Debenhams staff

A couple who stole toys from a Blackpool town centre store were followed by a security officer who alerted police.

Paul Hedley, 33, and Cassandra Woodfield, 28, both of Coop Street, Blackpool, each pleaded guilty to theft.

They were each given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a security guard at TK Maxx saw the defendants and a third person enter the store on November 10 at 9.20am and recognised them as being banned from the premises.

Hedley picked up £55 of toys and Woodfield toys costing £30 before leaving without paying.

The security guard followed them, saw them go into an address on Coop Street and contacted police.

Gerry Coyle, defending Hedley, said his client had committed the offence to feed his addiction to heroin.

Steven Townley, for Woodfield, said she had come to the resort several months ago for a fresh start but had problems getting accommodation, benefits and a doctor.

She had substance abuse problems.