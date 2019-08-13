Toddler girl hurt after 'shattered glass is left on slide' at Blackpool park

A toddler girl scraped her legs on broken glass left on a slide at a popular Blackpool park.

The youngster's mum warned others to be careful after she suffered minor cuts at Mereside Park, in Bowness Avenue.

She said: "Someone has put tiny shattered glass down the slide and [my daughter] has gone down it and cut all her legs open – not bad, but still...”

The park was cleaned by staff on Thursday, and a spokeswoman for the council said: “As soon as the matter was brought to our attention, members of the team visited the park and checked all was safe.”

It was not clear whether the incident was logged with police. Lancashire Police failed to respond to a request for information.