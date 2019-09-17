Thugs stamp on man's head and steal his Jack Russell in vicious attack

Have your say

Three thugs stole a Blackpool man's Jack Russell after stamping on his head, police said.

The 47 year old suffered facial injuries after two men entered his house on Wilford Street in Layton at 3:20pm on Friday, September 13, and punched him in the face.

(Stock photo) The victim's Jack Russell was stolen along with cash and medicine.

While one of the men stamped on the victim's head, a woman stole cash, medicine, and the man's dog from the home.

Officers say the Jack Russell was later found nearby.

A 31-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing for information from the public.

PC Dan Holmes, of Blackpool Police, said: “This is a serious incident where a man has been attacked and robbed inside his own home.

“Given the nature of the robbery, including a dog being briefly stolen, we are keen to identify those involved and believe someone in the community knows who they are.

“I would encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

If you can help, please call police on 101 or email 5652@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0902 of September 13.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://socsi.in/Wvyl5.