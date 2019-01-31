Thugs jailed for violent attack on two men at Tube station

Four thugs have been jailed for a total of more than eight years for a brutal attack on two men who accidentally bumped into them on a platform at Oxford Circus Tube station.

Ali Ali, Gessica Goti, both 20, Mohamed Abdulle, 22, and Fiona Abdillahi, 18, attacked one of the victims so violently he was placed in an induced coma for five days.

CCTV footage dated 5/11/2017 of the violent attack at Oxford Circus station, London which left a man with life-changing brain injuries. Ali Ali, Gessica Goti and Mohamed Abdulle, have been sentenced to jail for their part in the assault.

He suffered life-changing brain injuries as a result of the assault.

The group got into an argument with the two men - both 40 - at around 11.15am on Sunday November 5 2017.

Goti, of Peel Road, Wembley, threw the first punch at one of the victims, who pushed her back.

Ali, of Lambton Road, Islington, then hit him with a large glass bottle, knocking him to the floor.

Once he was down, all four defendants began kicking and stamping on his head before turning on his friend.

The second man was also hit repeatedly with the glass bottle, causing him to collapse.

Abdulle, of Lawrence Hill, Bristol, hit him once more with the glass bottle before all four fled the scene.

The second victim suffered facial injuries and a laceration to the back of the head.

Ali was jailed for four years after being guilty of one count of GBH and one count of violent disorder at Blackfriars Crown Court.

Goti was found guilty of violent disorder and sentenced to 16 months imprisonment.

Abdulle was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to violent disorder, while Abdillahi, of Marchbank Road, West Brompton, received a 10 month suspended sentence after admitting the same charge.

The first victim said in an impact statement: "My old life is over after this incident."

Detective Constable Paul Burbridge said: "This was an incredibly violent and unnecessary attack, and the victim is lucky to be alive.

"Regardless, the rest of his life will now be affected by the serious injuries he sustained at the hands of these aggressive young people.

"I am pleased that the jury saw fit to convict them, and of the assistance provided by the general public in identifying the perpetrators so they could be brought before the courts.

"I hope this serves as a clear reminder to people that we absolutely will not tolerate any form of violence on the rail network."