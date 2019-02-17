Three teens arrested after boy, 13, is stabbed in the chest in Blackpool

Three teenagers were arrested after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in Blackpool, police said.

The lad was attacked in Rawcliffe Street, off the Promenade in South Shore, at around 5.50pm yesterday, a statement released by the force said.

He was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Merseyside for treatment. He remained there this afternoon and his condition was given as "stable".

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," the statement said, while his brother told The Gazette he was "fine".

A 14-year-old boy was arrested shortly after the stabbing on suspicion of wounding. A 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were held on suspicion of affray.

All hail from Blackpool and remained in custody this morning, police said. Detectives said they believe "all parties involved are known to each other".

Det Insp Alisa Wilson, from Blackpool CID, said "an investigation is very much underway" and added: "Thankfully [the victim] is recovering well but the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“We are now determined to piece together exactly what occurred and would ask anybody with information to contact us as soon as possible.

"The incident took place outdoors, in an area fairly close to the Promenade, so we believe there will have been people around at the time who saw something that could help with our enquiries.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1324 of February 16th.