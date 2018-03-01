Three re-arrested on suspicion of murdering Blackpool man Simon Marx

Three Blackpool men have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Simon Marx, who died in Turkey last year.

The trio were already under investigation for murder, having been released on bail last year, but were taken back into custody after new evidence came to light.

Police are trying to trace this man, who they believe may have met Mr Marx

Mr Marx, 42, died in Fethiye on October 8 after travelling there for a holiday the previous night.

He had been involved in an altercation at the Newton Arms in Staining at around 12.20am on October 7. A post-mortem revealed he died from a blunt head trauma that police believe was caused during the fracas.

Three men, two aged 29 and one aged 54, have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder. They were first arrested in November last year and bailed until January 9.

One of the men, a 29-year-old, has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding a second victim who was injured during the altercation.

Police are now looking to trace a man who they believe may have spoken to Mr Marx in Winstons Bar on Highfield Road at around 1am on October 7.

Detective chief inspector Gareth Willis, of Blackpool Police, said: “We have arrested three men in connection with this offence and they are currently in custody. Our investigation remains ongoing, and while we have made these arrests, we would still urge anyone with information which could prove significant, to come forward.

“We have released a new image as part of our investigation and would urge anyone who recognises the man to let us know. He is not a suspect, but we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries. ”

“These are tragic circumstances and sadly a man has lost his life. Our thoughts remain with his friends and family at this time.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 40 of October 7 2017.