Three men arrested for Fleetwood armed robbery only days after bank robbery

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery at a Fleetwood shop.

The One Stop store on Lord Street was targeted shortly before 11pm yesterday.

A man entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife demanding for the till to be opened.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 10.50pm on Friday, December 13 to One Stop on Lord Street to reports of a armed robbery.

"Through enquiries we have identified a possible suspect and three men have been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

The robbery happened only the day after the Halifax bank in the town was targeted by an armed robber.

Lancashire Police said a man brandishing a knife stormed into the Halifax branch in Poulton Street at around 9.13am on December 12.

The man allegedly threatened staff with a knife and demanded money. Police said staff handed the man a quantity of cash, before he fled on a bicycle.

Police arrested a man within 90 minutes of the bank robbery and a knife was recovered nearby. He was later released without charge

According to Chf Insp Hassan Khan, head of tactical operations for Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe, two of the men were arrested only minutes after the incident and the third was caught by officers before midnight.

Chf Insp Khan said on Twitter: "Brilliant work by Lancashire Police in arresting three for armed robbery (knife) in Fleetwood. Reported at 11.50pm, two arrested minutes later and a third just moments ago. No injuries reported. Top work."

Supt Damian Kitchen, of Blackpool Neighbourhood & Response Policing replied: "This is excellent news. Similar offence the other day so hope this great work will put and end to it."

The three men remain in custody.