Three men were arrested after a night-time raid at a cannabis farm in Fleetwood.

Police discovered a “cannabis set up” of around 80 plants at the address in Church Street.

Officers raided the property shortly after 11pm on October 31.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Three men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

“They are aged, 44, 40 and 39.”

The men remain in police custody.