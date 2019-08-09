Three Blackpool men suffer serious injuries after being attacked outside The Washington pub

Have your say

Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to in connection with an assault outside a Blackpool pub.



Officers said that on Friday, July 12, three men, aged 63, 30, and 27, were attacked at around 11pm outside The Washington Pub in Topping Street in Blackpool Town Centre.

CCTV of the three men police want to speak to.

All three suffered serious head and facial injuries in the assaults, and their attackers have not yet been found.

Now police have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to about the beating.

PC Lauren James, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are keen to identify these individuals and believe someone will know who they are.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward.”

If you can help police, please call 101 or email 5180@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1746 of July 12.