Three arrests made during a joint drugs raid between Blackpool police and council

Three people were arrested and five houses searched as drug warrants were executed in a Blackpool street.

The Gazette joined officers from Blackpool South police and the council as doors were beaten down in co-ordinated raids in Ashton Road, which runs between Central Drive and Park Road, at 9.45am yesterday morning.

More than 35 police officers and five staff from the authority’s community support and anti-social behaviour team were involved, as were sniffer dogs, with the searches a result of complaints from neighbours.

Sgt Nat Cox, from Blackpool South police, said the raids were a success. He said: “I’m more than happy, because it takes a lot of planning and stress.

“You have got a lot of nice, decent people living on these streets and their lives are being disrupted.”

One of the men arrested was already wanted for questioning over an assault, police said. He was also held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Two others were also held on drugs supply offences.

During the operation, launched in mid-morning to make sure any children would be at school, substances believed to be drugs, mobile phones, cash, and weapons were seized. Six bikes, suspected to be stolen, were also found.

Sgt Cox said the work done with the council helps both organisations get results.

He added: “We have a really good working relationship with the community safety team at the council. We work massively close with them and intelligence is shared backwards and forwards.”