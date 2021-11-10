We will update this story each day with the latest from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Professional dancer caught drink-driving in Blackpool town centre

A professional dancer was caught drink-driving in Blackpool town centre.

Francesca Fleming, 26, of Greenfinch Court, Blackpool, pleaded guilty at Blackpool Magistrates' Court this morning.

She was banned from driving and fined £200.

Tattoo artist banned from driving after 'being caught drink-driving on way back from funeral'

Tattooist Steven Dollin, 35, of Poulton Road, Fleetwood, was twice the legal drink-drive limit when he was stopped by police after a funeral, magistrates in Blackpool were told.

Dollin was banned from the roads for 20 months and fined £120.

St Annes driver loses job after crashing his car while drunk in Blackpool

A St Annes man was twice the legal drink-drive limit when he crashed his car in Blackpool, magistrates in the resort were told this morning.

Liviu Badagui, 27, of Lawson Road, admitted being drunk behind the wheel when he crashed at Gynn Square.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court was told Badagui had later lost his job as a driver.

He was fined £120 and banned from the roads for 22 months.

Blackpool man threatened to shoot neighbour

A man threatened to shoot a neighbour he didn’t get on with, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told, but it was an empty threat.

Christopher Canning, 48, of Ibbison Court, central Blackpool, also charged at his victim with an upturned crutch, the court heard.

Ibbison admitted two counts of threatening behaviour and was given a community punishment with 20 days’ rehabilitation and a fine of £80.

Defending, Robert Castle said: “My client wants to move on and put what has happened behind him.

“There was never any gun – it was just words.”

Canning, who was in the dock on Wednesday (November 10), and his victim live in the same block of flats and fell out after a complaint about noise, the court was told.

The pair get on with other residents but not each other, it also heard, with their dispute escalating.

Chairman of the bench Mark Cowburn said: “We think alcohol has been a contributing factor.”

Kirkham Man refused to give sample after failing a roadside drugs test

A man who failed a roadside drugs test then refused to give a police station sample after being arrested, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

Liam Fitzsimmons, 24, of Crown Mews, Kirkham, dropped his claim he is allergic to needles and couldn’t give blood when he appeared in the dock on Wednesday (November 10).

He was banned from driving for a year and told to pay £239 in fines and costs.

Fleetwood man jailed for breaking a restraining order

A Fleetwood man was jailed for eight weeks after twice breaking a restraining order.

Brandon Brook, 23, sent abusive messages to a woman in the town he was banned from contacting, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told on Wednesday (November 10).

Brook, formerly of Lord Street and now of no fixed address, also knocked on his victim’s door.

He admitted both breaches when appearing in the dock.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: “He is very down at the moment and accepts what he has done.”

Brook was also in breach of a suspended jail term, the court was told.

Row between neighbours spilled over into violence

A row between neighbours spilled over into violence when Jack Rimmer hit a man over the head with a bottle, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

Rimmer, 20, of Balmoral Terrace, Fleetwood, admitted assault on Wednesday (November 10).

Prosecutor Graeme Tindall said the Crown accepted Rimmer may have been provoked when one of his victims brandished a knife.