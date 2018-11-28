This is why a Blackpool criminal has been banned from all Aldi stores in the UK

A judge who has described a Blackpool criminal as having an appalling record has banned him from all Aldi stores.

Jason Phillips, 48, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court and Aldi in Wesham

He was sentenced to a six months community order with six months drug rehabilitation and banned from entering any Aldi store for three months by District Judge Jim Clarke.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said the deputy manager of Aldi in Wesham saw Phillips on the store’s CCTV stealing four bottles of port and two bottles of gin valued at £189 on November 22.

READ MORE: Crime news



On Saturday, Phillips returned to the store and was detained by security guards after being seen taking two bottles of alcohol worth £24.

He has a record of 107 previous offences of theft.

At the time of the two thefts Phillips was on post prison sentence supervision.