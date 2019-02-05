This is when Bispham tip will reopen following a suspected arson attack

Have your say

Bispham tip has confirmed it will soon reopen after the recycling centre was targeted in a suspected arson attack last night (February 4).



Four fire engines were called to the scene of a suspected arson at the Bristol Avenue tip at 10.30pm on Monday night.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said several skips had been set alight and police had been notified of a suspected arson.

Fire crews battled the blaze for two hours until it was brought under control around 12.30am. Crews remained on site until 3am to dampen down the burnt-out skips.

No casualties were reported at the scene of the fires.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: "The tip are hoping to be open again at 10am following last night's fire, but there may be a slight delay whilst the staff make sure the site is safe."

The smoke drifting from Bispham tip over people's houses tonight

According to Lancashire Police, an arson investigation is underway.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 10.30pm yesterday (Monday, February 4) to reports of a fire at a recycling centre in Bristol Avenue, Blackpool.

"The fire, in a large skip, was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

"An arson investigation is underway."

The tip and recycling centre will reopen as normal at 10am on Tuesday (February 5) after staff conduct final safety inspections at the site.

Anyone with information on the fire can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1550 of February 4.