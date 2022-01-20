Connor McHugh was accused of gaining access to police computer systems and disclosing some of the information to 'third parties'.

Lancashire Police said such alleged actions would amount to gross misconduct and a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour of Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations against him, the force has arranged for a misconduct hearing to take place.

Overseen by Chief Constable Chris Rowley, McHugh was dismissed from his role during the hearing at Leyland Police Station in Lancastergate on Monday, January 17.

Mr Chris Rowley said: "The actions of this officer had the potential to undermine trust and confidence in the constabulary, and the police in general.

"The public quite rightly expect us to maintain the highest standards of professional behaviour and we are committed to ensuring this.

"We will take action whenever the behaviour of our staff falls below the high standards expected and which are adhered to by the vast majority of our officers and staff."

