This is the Thornton Cleveleys man jailed for importing £1m worth of cocaine hidden in a table
This is the picture of Thornton Cleveleys man Scott Brown, 31, who has been jailed for importing £1m worth of cocaine hidden in a table.
He was arrested in August after a parcel addressed to his Lancashire home from Costa Rica was x-rayed at London Heathrow and found to contain 11kg of the drug, police said. Brown, of Bancroft Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, admitted conspiring to import drugs on 3 January and was jailed for seven and a half years at Preston Crown Court. Det Sgt Jamie Illingworth from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said he was 'pleased he has been put behind bars for a significant period of time'.