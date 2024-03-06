Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

He was arrested in August after a parcel addressed to his Lancashire home from Costa Rica was x-rayed at London Heathrow and found to contain 11kg of the drug, police said. Brown, of Bancroft Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, admitted conspiring to import drugs on 3 January and was jailed for seven and a half years at Preston Crown Court. Det Sgt Jamie Illingworth from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said he was 'pleased he has been put behind bars for a significant period of time'.