This is how major organised drugs gang flooded Blackpool with cocaine and cannabis worth 'millions'

Drug dealers and money launderers are the latest to be jailed as part of a massive operation to take out a major crime gang responsible for flooding Blackpool with class A substances.

Six more people have been put behind bars after the latest trial on the back of a police operation that had already seen jail terms totalling more than 100 years handed down.

Some of the drugs found by police as part of the major investigation. Photo: Lancashire Police

The latest criminals, sentenced at Preston Crown Court last week, played a key role in the operation, which police believe was responsible for bringing drugs work "millions of pounds" to the Fylde coast.

Gang leaders Anthony and Bradley Gill had already been jailed at a previous hearing.

The investigation discovered how Callum Quinn, 22, of Sedbergh Avenue, Marton, sourced cocaine from three previously jailed gang members.

Police gathered audio recordings of deals where cash and cocaine were handed over. Quinn pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine on the first day of the trial and was jailed for seven and a half years.

Police said Philip Bennett, 39, of Branstree Road, Mereside, worked for for one of the gang - who is also now behind bars - storing and distributing cocaine sourced from the Gill brothers. He was jailed for nine and a half years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Steven McIvor, 29, of Warley Road, North Shore, also sourced cocaine from the same man, through Bennett.

He was caught leaving Bennett's house in June 2017 and was found in possession of 440g of cocaine. He was jailed for eight years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Daniel Thornber, 37, of Dingle Avenue, Grange Park, was convicted of the same charge. Police said he delivered cocaine to a previously jailed member of the gang and was implicated in the drug trade by a series of text messages discovered by officers.

Reece Fletcher, 23, of Lyncroft Crescent, Layton, was a distributor of cannabis for the gang and pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cannabis. He will be sentenced next week.

Ricky Jackson, 51 of Mardale Avenue, Mereside; John Johnstone, 61, of Bowland Crescent, Grange Park; and Matthew Evans, 33, of Peter Street, Blackpool, were all convicted of money laundering. Police said they all passed drugs money to dealer Scott Le Drew, who was jailed as part of the previous trial.

Evans was jailed for four months, while Jackson and Johnstone each got eight months.