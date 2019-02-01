This is a man police want to speak to following an attack on a schoolboy on Christmas Day

A 14-year-old boy was punched in the face outside a takeaway on Christmas Day

The incident occurred at around 10.15pm, outside a fast food premises on Cherry Tree Road, in Blackpool.

The teenage victim was inside the premises when he was approached by a man who gestured to him, then pushed him outside the shop and punched him to the face. The victim suffered redness and swelling to his eye.

Lancashire Police would now like to identify the man in the CCTV images as part of their enquiries.

PC Claire Sloane, of Blackpool Police, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a teenage boy on Christmas Day, and we are determined to find the person responsible.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we would like to trace the man pictured in the CCTV images and would urge anybody who recognises him to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 07816215827, or if there’s no answer call 101, quoting log number 1140 of December 25.