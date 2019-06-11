Thieving Poulton worker's ill gotten gains could be seized

A crooked employee who stole more than £30,000 from her employers could have her assets seized in a court hearing in January.

Katie Woodfinden, 38, of Tudor Close, Poulton, has been jailed for 28 months over the thefts at Blackburn-based TRG group, which recycles furniture.

She worked there as a financial controller for more than two years, but betrayed the trust of the firm by diverting company money into her own bank account - under the cover of paying suppliers.

The court heard that Woodfinden had changed the account number of legitimate suppliers who raised invoices in order to redirect the payments over a period between December 1, 2016 and August 12, 2017.

Preston Crown Court heard that it had happened on 13 occasions.

The alarm was raised in summer 2017 when a supplier told the company boss they had not been paid.

The total amount stolen over the 10-month period was over £30,000.

Police launched a public appeal to find Woodfinden after the thefts were discovered.

She later pleaded guilty to one charge of theft.

Recorder Timothy Harrington said he couldn’t suspend her sentence.

She will now face proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize back her ill gotten gains.

A date has been scheduled for that hearing to take place on January 20, 2020.