Thieves use 'explosives' to steal cash from ATM at Bispham SPAR convenience store
Thieves stole cash from an ATM following a "small explosion" at the SPAR store in Bispham.
The thieves blew apart the ATM machine during a raid at the SPAR store in Kincraig Road at around 3.50am today (Tuesday, August 17).
Pictures shared on social media show the surrounding wall and roof of the convenience store suffered significant damage in the blast.
No injuries were reported but officers said the offenders fled the scene with a "quantity of cash".
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 3.50am today following an incident in Kincraig Road, Blackpool.
"It was reported an ATM machine close to the Spar store had been damaged following a small explosion.
"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing."
Detectives have cordoned off the area while the scene is examined.
Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 0170 of August 17.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
