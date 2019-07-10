Thieves target quad bikes in spate of overnight burglaries in rural Wyre

A number of quad bikes have been stolen in a spate of burglaries in the Fylde.



Police have issued a warning to people in rural areas of the Fylde after thieves broke into farms in Out Rawcliffe in the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 9).

Lancashire Police said they are currently investigating three reports of properties being targeted in the village, on the the north bank of the River Wyre.

All three thefts are believed to have taken place between midnight and 4am.

PC Banks said: "We are currently investigating three separate reports of premises being targeted overnight in the Out Rawcliffe area.

"Quads were stolen from two addresses and a ride-on mower from the other address.



"Due to the items stolen, a large vehicle would have been needed to transport the items.

"If you noticed anything suspicious in the area or something that did not look right, please get in touch with us.

"Every little piece of information helps."

If you have any information, please contact PC Banks at Garstang Police on 01995 607869.