Thieves swipe £20k of motorbikes from Freckleton garage

A motorcycling enthusiast and businessman has vowed not to be beaten after losing £20,000 worth of bikes in a raid on his shop.

Scott Curtis has only been in his new premises in Preston New Road, Freckleton, for around three weeks.

But when he went to open up Apex MX on Monday morning he found that four bikes worth a total of £20,000 had been stolen.

Scott, 32, of Freckleton, feels that the raiders must have known the business.

At first he felt like giving up as he was not insured.

But now he had decided to keep going in defiance of the thieves.

Pictures of the stolen motorcross bikes – a HUSQVARNA FC 350 2015 , a KTM EXCF 250 2016 and two CR 125z have been posted on social media. Scott said bikes were his passion and he had spent many years repairing and restoring machines.

He said: “The worse thing is that the person responsible could be is someone I have met or someone who knows the layout of the building.”

He informed police and said there was a wealth of forensic evidence and possible CCTV images from nearby premises but officers said they didn’t have the manpower to pursue all leads.

Scott said: “My first reaction was ‘That’s it. I’ve had enough’. But I’m not being beaten by some scumbag thieves. I want everyone to know I’m still in business.”