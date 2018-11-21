Thief who allegedly burgled Thornton cafe four times in two weeks has been caught on camera

A man who is suspected of breaking into the same Thornton cafe four times in two weeks has been caught on camera.

Police have released an image of the suspect who is believed to be responsible for four burglaries at the Tea and Tumbles cafe in Heys Street.

The cafe, formerly known as Mad Hatters, captured the man on their security cameras during the latest break-in.

A police spokesman said: "We understand the suspect's face is almost completely covered but please take a careful look at the clothing.

"Do you recognise the grey joggers, white trainers and dark jacket with detail on the shoulders?"

If you have any information you can contact Thornton Cleveleys Neighbourhood Police on 01253 604911 or email 4123@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference WD1810534.