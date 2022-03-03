These are this week's cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, February 28 - Friday, March 4 , 2022

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

** Man accused of raping teenager **

A man accused of child sex offences in Blackpool has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Anthony Sciocchetti, 29, of Durham Drive, Buckshaw village, Chorley, will appear at the higher court on March 30.

He was given bail by Blackpool Magistrates.

He faces allegations of raping a girl aged 13 and engaging in illegal sexual activity with the her.

He is also accused of engaging in sexual communication with the girl and possessing illegal images of her.

** Teenager 'too anxious' to complete work order**

A Blackpool man blamed his failure to attend unpaid work sessions because of anxiety.

Eighteen-year-old Thomas Lord was supposed to do 60 hours tidying up at Layton Cemetery.

But he only managed one hour, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Lord, of Jeffrey Square, admitted breaching his order which had been imposed for robbery and car theft.

Brett Chappell defending said: "He is now subject to the adult court and is aware he faces custody,"

"However, he now has a job and a fixed address and no longer drinks or takes cocaine."

Magistrates gave him a one year community punishment with 100 hours unpaid work .He will have to pay £60 costs.

** Teen assaulted police after causing damage in arcade**

A 15-year-old Thornton youth struggled with police after damaging a table in an amusement arcade.

Blackpool Youth Court heard how the youth and others were interfering with a machine.

When staff asked them to leave the youth damaged a table worth £120.

Police were called and the teen used foul language and struggled with officers who tried to detain him.

He admitted criminal damage and two assaults.

The accused who cannot be named for legal reasons was given a nine month referral order. He must pay £52 costs.

** A paramedic was off work for six months after being threatened by a woman when she attended her home**

She was signed off with stress.

Another will only attend certain calls now with police back up .

She also plans escape routes in advance, Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

Before District Judge Jane Goodwin was Margaret O'Brien, 43, of Hill Street .

She was found guilty of assaulting the ambulance staff at her home .

She admitted possessing a knife in public .

It was found in her underwear when she was taken into custody .

The court heard the defendant had health problems but when ambulance help arrived she suddenly pushed and threatened them..

O 'Brien said: "Get them out of the house or I will kill them."

The judge heard how O'Brien's partner had to intervene .