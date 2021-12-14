Blackpool man given curfew following assault

A Blackpool man was given a two-month curfew by the town’s magistrates.

Ben Ashman, 24, of St Chads Road, admitted an assault charge.

This is the latest round-up of who has been in Blackpool Magistrates' Court this week.

The court was told Ashman put his ex-girlfriend in fear when he pushed his way into the flat she shares with her grandmother.

The incident was seen by a neighbour, who called the police.

Robert Castle, defending, said: “This happened some time ago when his life was plagued by drugs.

“Since then, he was run over by a car and almost lost a leg. He ... is now drug free.”

Blackpool woman remanded

Blackpool woman Ashleigh Croasdale was remanded in custody pending a trial for robbery.

The 30-year-old, of Bloomfield Road, is accused of robbing an elderly man of a phone, wallet, and bank card.

She denied the offence at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

A trial will be held at Preston Crown Court, where Croasdale will appear on January 12.

Blackpool fan banned from all football grounds

A teenage Blackpool fan was banned from all football grounds for a year after admitting lobbing an orange smoke bomb onto the pitch at Bloomfield Road.

Joshua Ayres’ stunt came during the Seasiders’ local derby game against Preston North End on October 23, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told this week.

Apprentice mechanic Ayres, of Wetherby Avenue, South Shore, admitted throwing the smoke bomb and was slapped with a football banning order.

He must also pay £189 in costs.

Defending, Steven Townley said it was the first derby game between the two rival sides in 12 years, with Ayres setting the device off when Blackpool scored.

He threw it onto the turf as smoke billowed out.

Deputy district judge Jane Hamilton told him: “I am making the banning order because what you did may encourage others to do the same.”