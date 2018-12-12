These are the Vietnamese gang members jailed for 35 years after turning dozens of Lancashire homes into cannabis farms

The gang used false identities and fraudulent documents to rent dozens of homes in Preston and Blackpool before turning them into cannabis farms.
2. Anh Van Nguyen, 19, of Lonsdale Road, Blackpool. Pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis. Jailed for ten months.
3. Jack Nguyen, 28, of Webster Avenue, Bootle. Pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis and money laundering. Jailed for seven years and four months.
4. Dong Ho, 32, of Sharrow Grove, Blackpool. Pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis. Jailed for one year.
