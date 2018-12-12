A vast network of homes have been used across Lancashire to grow cannabis.

These are the Vietnamese gang members jailed for 35 years after turning dozens of Lancashire homes into cannabis farms

A Vietnamese gang has been jailed for 35 years after running a Lancashire cannabis farm operation worth £1million.

The gang used false identities and fraudulent documents to rent dozens of homes in Preston and Blackpool before turning them into cannabis farms.

A vast network of homes have been used across Lancashire to grow cannabis.
A vast network of homes have been used across Lancashire to grow cannabis.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Members of the gang, who made hundreds of thousands of pounds from the drug network,have been jailed for over 35 years

2. Anh Van Nguyen, 19, of Lonsdale Road, Blackpool. Pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis. Jailed for ten months.

Members of the gang, who made hundreds of thousands of pounds from the drug network,have been jailed for over 35 years
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The enterprise was overseen by Jack Nguyen and Trang Nguyen, who were helped by Hoai Nguyen and Thanh Thi Nguyen, Jacks girlfriend.

3. Jack Nguyen, 28, of Webster Avenue, Bootle. Pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis and money laundering. Jailed for seven years and four months.

The enterprise was overseen by Jack Nguyen and Trang Nguyen, who were helped by Hoai Nguyen and Thanh Thi Nguyen, Jacks girlfriend.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The two couplesrented thehomes and madethemselves attractive to landlords by posing as a couple with a baby on the way.

4. Dong Ho, 32, of Sharrow Grove, Blackpool. Pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis. Jailed for one year.

The two couplesrented thehomes and madethemselves attractive to landlords by posing as a couple with a baby on the way.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4