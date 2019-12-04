These are the vehicles which have been seized or reported by Lancashire Road Police around the county in November

The police can seize a vehicle if they think it’s being used in a way that causes alarm, harassment or distress, for example careless or inconsiderate driving.

They can also seize a vehicle if they think it’s being driven by someone who does not have a proper licence or insurance, if it's dangerously, illegally or obstructively parked and if it's broken-down or abandoned. Here are the vehicles removed from the road in and around Lancashire last month. These images are from the 'LancsRoadPolice Twitter feed.

3rd insurance offence in 2 years with 10 points already endorsed on their licence and children in the car!

This vehicle was recently stolen during a house burglary in Blackpool. Found abandoned this evening in an alleyway and recovered for forensic analysis by HO75. CCTV enquiries ongoing

This car seen in Wesham area with no insurance or mot, the driver admitted they knew they werent insured but decided to risk driving, enqs also disclosed that their driving licence had also expired

This van was stopped entering Blackpool from Manchester area by #Team4TacOps putting tactics in place to prevent a pursuit. On false plates, driver disqualified x3 and no insurance

Tinted windows are a sure fire way to get the attention of a passing #Team4TacOps officer. This simple stop in Blackpool ended up with the driver being reported for no insurance and his vehicle seized

So thats the Boss car seized. If it had passed its MOT we probably wouldnt have stopped it, but no MOT since June? Really? Driver was uninsured too it would appear.

The driver of this van in Blackpool thought about instigating a pursuit when they saw our marked vehicle. Positive for cannabis as well as being a provisional licence holder and uninsured

Immediately after dealing with the driver from our last tweet in Blackpool HO58 was suspicious about this vehicle. Turned out theses suspicions were right as the driver was wanted for a fail to appear warrant

This car seen driving away from a theft in Blackpool, sighted on the M55 with the van, both vehicles stopped and stolen items found. 2 arrested