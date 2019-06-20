These are the latest headlines from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, June 20, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Francis Cullen, 34, breaching a restraining order, and criminal damage

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Aman broke a restraining order banning him from contacting his mum.

Francis Cullen, 34, had been drinking cider in Blackpool when he decided to visit his mother’s home in Kirkham, the court was told.

Cullen, of The Conifers, Kirkham, went to the back door and kicked a panel in when his mum refused to let him inside.

Police were called and he was arrested.

Cullen admitted criminal damage and breaching the order, while the court heard he had also breach a seven-month suspended prison sentence.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, asked the judge not to send his client to jail, and said: “He is trying to deal with an alcohol problem.”

The judge deferred sentence on Cullen for three months.

And they warned him: “You are in the last chance saloon. It is up to you. You must show commitment.”

Shane Finn, 26, drugs possession

A man has to forfeit his travel documents as a term of his bail.

Shane Finn, 26, of Livingstone Road, Blackpool, is charged with possessing cannabis and amphetamine.

The court was told he spends long periods abroad.

He denied the two charges, and a trial date of July 7 was fixed.

Finn was bailed.

Lucy Willman, 22, drink-driving

A woman was almost twice the legal drink-drive limit when she was stopped by police, the court heard.

Lucy Willman, 22, of Station Road, Singleton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road of 18 months, fined £150 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Police saw Willman driving a Mini in Preston New Road, Marton, at around 1.30am on Sunday, June 2, and pulled her over in Carson Road, prosecutor Pam Smith said.

She stunk of booze and a breath test showed 65 microgrammes of alcohol in her system. The limit is 35.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had not planned to drive and said it was a spur of the moment decision.

She was regretful and ashamed, he said, and had learnt her lesson and would not put herself in the same situation again.

Gilbert Gray, 62, drug-driving

A man accused of driving a Renault van in Blackpool Road, Poulton, with two drugs in his body made his first appearance.

Gilbert Gray, 62, of Hemingway, Blackpool, is charged with driving under the influence of a cocaine by-product and diazepam.

The case was adjourned by magistrates.