These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Sam Pearson, 27, drink driving

A driver who was almost three times over the alcohol limit crashed into a wall at Kirkham after attending a wedding.

Sam Pearson, 27, of Oxley Close, Kirkham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and possessing cocaine.

He was banned from the road for 23 months, fined £690 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £69 victim surcharge by magistrates, who ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on April 12 at 12.20am police went to an accident on Moss Side Lane where a BMW had hit a wall.

Pearson was found nearby knocking on a door and when searched he had three snap bags of cocaine on him.

He told police he had four pints of lager at the Villa hotel and bought the cocaine for £100 in a Kirkham bar for his own use.

Michael Leach, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been to a wedding and had some drinks during the evening. Pearson had been to see the owner of the wall he hit and apologised for causing the damage.

Leslie Smith, 40, racial abuse

A man has denied using race hate language to a neighbour.

Leslie Smith, 40, of Lytham Road, Blackpool, faces two allegations of causing his alleged victim harm and distress by using threatening and abusive words.

One charge relates to the racially aggravated offence.

Smith was bailed on condition he does not contact his neighbour. His trial will take place on August 2.

Gavin Dickson, 38, assault

A 38-year-old Blackpool man has denied assaulting his former partner.

Gavin Dickson, of Carshalton Road, pleaded not guilty to assault on April 28 when he is alleged to have slapped her face and grabbed her round the throat.

Dickson was bailed pending his trial which was fixed for June 3. As conditions of his bail Dickson must not contact his alleged victim.

Katrina Wild, 37, theft

A Fleetwood woman is alleged to have stolen an elderly man’s bank card and gone on a spending spree.

Katrina Wild, 37, of Radcliffe Road, denied using the card and for transaction worth £405-72. She is also accused of stealing £100 in cash from the same victim.

Patrick Nelligan,defending, said his client denied the offences and said she had permission to use the card. Wild was bailed until her trial on July 30.

Shelly Burns, 19, assault

A teenage girl menaced a shop assistant at Blackpool with a knife and hit her.

Shelby Burns pulled a knife out of her waistband and walked towards the woman with the weapon after the assistant tried to get her out of the shop because she was banned.

Burns, 19, of Livingstone Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to threatening a person in public with a knife and assault. She was bailed for sentence at Preston Crown Court on May 28.

She must not go within 25 metres of the Buy Low Bargains store, Central Drive, or contact the complainant as conditions of her bail.

Daniel Snee, drug driving

A man admitted he had eaten cannabis cake after a police officer smelt the drug on him.

Dad-of-three Daniel Snee, of Regent Road, Blackpool, who works as a part-time roofer, pleaded guilty to drug driving. He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £160 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on January 31 police stopped Snee as he drove a Jaguar S-type on the resort’s Stanhope Road.

When he was sat in the police car an officer smelt cannabis on him and a blood test revealed he had 4.3 units of the drug in his body – 2 is the limit.

David Charnley, defending, said his client had co-operated with police and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Mr Charnley added: “He had eaten cannabis in cake form to alleviate some health problems he had.”

David Torr, breach of the peace

A man who was abusive to police officers after he barricaded himself in his home has apologised.

David Torr, of Conway Avenue, admitted breaching the peace and was bound over for a year in the sum of £100.

The court heard that Torr’s mother called police when she became worried about her son’s behaviour.

When officers arrived Torr was abusive towards them and was arrested.

He told the court:”I just want to apologise.”