These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Reuben Wassall, 26, drug-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A 26-year-old Blackpool restaurant worker was caught drug driving when his car was pulled up by police in the early hours of the morning.

Reuben Wassall of Eaves Street,Blackpool, admitted driving whilst under the influence of cannabis.

Wassall was banned from the road for a year and must pay £245 in costs.

The court heard that Wassall had undergone a wake-up call since the incident and had cut his cannabis use and taken his car off the road.

READ MORE: These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, April 16, 2019



Ian Marshall, 30, theft

A carer has admitted stealing from two elderly men he was looking after.

Ian Marshall, 30, of Bolton Street, South Shore, is charged with three thefts from the men he cared for at their home in Lytham in July last year.

Magistrates heard that Marshall will face other charges when he appears for sentence at Preston Crown Court on May 15.

He was sent for sentence at the higher court because of the seriousness of the offences.

Pam Smith ,prosecuting, said: “These may not be large amounts of money. However what happened involves a serous breach of trust. One of these victims has Alzhemier’s Disease.”

The court heard that several hundreds pounds was taken from the two victims.

Marshall was bailed pending his Crown Court appearance.

He told the court:”I just want to get this over with.”

Ashley Jones, 31, Harbinder Kooner, 24, drunk and disorderly

A drunken duo of Blackpool men were arrested by police when they started swearing in front of children.

Magistrates heard how police were called when the two were obviously drunk in McDonalds on South Promenade.

They were told to go home but instead hung around and started to use foul language in front of youngsters.

Ashley Jones, 31, of Ormond Avenue and Harbinder Kooner, 34, of Withnell Road both admitted being drunk and disorderly.

Jones was given a year long conditional discharge and must pay £105 costs.

Kooner was ordered to pay £198 in fines and costs.

Neither had anything to say in defence.

Nathan Southern, 38, possession of cocaine

A man’s behaviour in a shop led to police being called.

When they arrived at the shop of Dickson Road officers saw that 38-year-old Nathan Southern had white powder around his nose.

A search of Southern revealed he had a white snap bag of cocaine in a pocket of his jeans.

Southern who sells tourist goods on Blackpool Promenade admitted possessing the Class A drug when he appeared before the town’s magistrates.

He was fined £300 and must pay £115 costs.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said that Southern had been out of trouble for several years and was disgusted with himself for what he had done.

Mr Nelligan said: “He had drunk far too much the night before.”

Kevin McGuirk, 54, refusing to take a breath test, no insurance, no MoT certificate

An electrician was pulled up by police whose computer check revealed he had no insurance or MoT for the vehicle.

Kevin McGuirk smelled of alcohol and failed a roadside test but when he was taken to the police station refused to take the mandatory second test.

McGuirk, 54, of Runriggs, Thornton, admitted the test refusal and having no insurance or MT for his Renault Clio.

Magistrates banned him from driving for four years. He must undertake 25 days rehabilitation and do 25 hours unpaid work. He must also pay £170 costs.

Patrick Nelligan defending told the court: “When he was taken to the police station he refused to take the alcohol test because he wanted to have a lawyer present.

“However waiting for a lawyer to attend cannot slow down the drink drive process.

“He accepts he has been drinking too much lately.”