These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, April 25, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Leroy Teesdale, 18, causing a nuisance on NHS premises

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A teenage menace made a repeated nuisance of himself at a hospital.

Leroy Teesdale went to Blackpool Victoria Hospital daily, often attending three or four times and was once found sleeping in a laundry cupboard.

The teenager was also seen messing about in wheelchairs in the accident and emergency unit, kicked a vending machine, hiding in the canteen and under a table in the cardiac unit and lighting up cigarettes in the foyer.

Teesdale, 18, of Spencer Court, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing a nuisance on NHS premises and refusing to leave.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Brian Horrocks, told him: “Behave yourself and stay away from hospitals.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said security staff were told Teesdale and two girls were kicking a vending machine on April 4 at 9pm.

As the main hospital was being locked Teesdale was seen hiding in the canteen, messing about in wheelchairs and lighting cigarettes.

The prosecutor said: “Witnesses say the defendant is a constant nuisance at the hospital and attends virtually every day.”

In November Teesdale was put on a rehabilitation order for making hoax calls to the ambulance service, fire brigade, police and lifeboat.

Brett Chappell, defending, said after appearing at youth court for making hoax calls his client had been sectioned in psychiatric units for four months.

Teesdale had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, psychosis, anxiety and depression.

Mr Chappell added: “He believes on a daily basis he is dying of cancer and other ailments.

That is why he attends daily at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and sometimes attends three to four times a day. This month he has attended there on 47 occasions.”

READ MORE: These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Oliver Hewitt-Giles, 24, criminal damage

A man broke items at his former girlfriend’s home on April Fools Day.

Oliver Hewitt-Giles, 24, of Portland Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, told magistrates the complainant said make-up had been ground into the floor.

In the kitchen a microwave, cups and plates had been broken and a hole knocked in the wall.

Upstairs, clothing had been damaged and there was a smell of urine.

The complainant said the cost of the damage came to £500. Pictures of the damage were shown to magistrates on television screens in the courtroom.

John McLaren, defending, told magistrates his client said he only broke one cup and two plates and caused no other damage.

Hewitt-Giles was bailed to July 23 by Blackpool magistrate for a Newton hearing in which evidence from the prosecution and defence will be heard.

He was bailed on the condition he did not enter Preston Old Road or contact the complainant except through her father over child access.

Guy Heatherington-Makin, 39, assault

A man has appeared at court charged with stabbing a man in the back.

Thirty-nine-year-old Guy Heatherington-Makin denied assault causing actual bodily harm.

He also denied a separate assault charge.

Magistrates sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court .

Heatherington-Makin was remanded in custody pending his trial which will take place on May 22.