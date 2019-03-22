These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, March 22, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Lauren Branch, 20, drink-driving

A woman training to be a nurse crashed into a taxi while she was two-and-a-half times over the alcohol limit.

Lauren Branch, aged 20, Leyburn Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 23 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police car followed Branch’s Seat Ibiza along Dock Street, Fleetwood, on March 3, at 6am.

At the roundabout near Asda, Branch did not slow or brake as she entered the roundabout and she collided with a taxi.

A breath test showed 90 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Howard Green, defending, said his client had no previous convictions.

Her behaviour had been totally out of character and she was ashamed.

The ban would cause Branch hardship as she was in her third year at university training for her nursing degree.

This meant she had to travel to Ormskirk and to Southport for a work placement.

She had now had to move back to the halls of residence at Ormskirk and pay for that accommodation because she would not be able to drive.

Lynn Johnson, 63, drink-driving

A driver who had been drinking told a police officer she had parked in the middle of the road because of an ambulance behind her.

Lynn Johnson, 63, of Lunedale Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

She was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Johnson’s Ford Ka parked into the middle of Waterloo Road on on February 26, at 8.15pm.

She got out and went into a corner shop.

When asked why she had parked there Johnson said she did that because an ambulance was behind her, but the officer had seen no sign of an ambulance.

A breath test showed 76 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, had been drinking earlier that day.

She had felt fine when she got into her car and did not appreciate she was over the limit.

Gemma Buckley, 35, possession of amphetamine

Drugs were found in a woman’s handbag and at her home during a police search.

Gemma Buckley, unemployed, 35, of Rodwell Walk, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine.

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped a car Buckley was in on May 8. Amphetamine was found in her handbag and at her home was valued at £145.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client had been under investigation over the offence for a long time and was stressed and worried.

She had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and was remorseful and apologetic.

John Gibsey, 33, drug-driving, no MoT and possession of cannabis

A warehouse worker was found to be driving with drugs in his body when stopped by police.

John Gibsey, a 33, of Saville Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to three offences of drug driving, having no MoT and cannabis possession.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, banned from the road for 12 months and fined £40 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped a Renault Megane Gibsey was driving on 29 September, as it was registering as having no MoT.

Gibsey smelt of cannabis and a small amount of the drug was found on the passenger seat.

A blood test showed 3 units of cannabis, the legal limit is 2, 65 units of cocaine, the limit is 10 and 800 units of benzoylecgonine - a derivative of cocaine - the limit is 50, in his body.

At the time of the offences he was on licence from prison and on post prison sentence supervision.

Martin Hillson, defending, said the car Gibsey had been driving, which showed as having no MoT, was a courtesy car from a garage while his car was in for repair.

Gibsey admitted smoking cannabis 30 minutes before driving but thought the drug would be out of his system by then. He had been stressed at the time. His partner was expecting a child later this year and he was involved in proceedings to try and get two children from a former relationship to be able to live with him.