These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, April 26, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Dean Rusling, assault

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A Blackpool disc jockey threatened to blow up a house with him and his wife both inside.

Drunken Dean Rusling said he was going to use a gas canister to carry out the threat at the house he and his shared on Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool.

Rusling had hit and kicked his wife during the row at the house before she went to a neighbour for help and police were called to arrest him.

He admitted assault and District Judge Jane Goodwin sentenced him to six weeks prison suspended for a year. He must also undertake 30 days rehabilitation and a nine month alcohol programme. He must pay £215 costs.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said that Rusling refused to leave the house when asked to by his wife after he returned home drunk and started to argue.

Hew became aggressive and the altercation went on over a four hour period.

In a probation report Rusling was said to have a drink problem and had became obsessed his wife was having affairs.

However, the judge was told that his wife did not want a restraining order and was prepared to have him back at home on the proviso he undertakes treatment for his problems.

READ MORE>>> These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, April 25, 2019

John Yardley, 54, theft, Samantha Parkin, 32, theft

Two serial thieves were caught after a security officer noticed a large amount of toiletries were missing from a shelf in a shop.

The officer then checked the store’s CCTV and saw John Yardley taking the goods helped by partner in crime Samantha Parkin.

Yardley, 54, of Milbourne Street, and Parkin, 32, of Egerton Road, both Blackpool, each pleaded guilty to theft.

Yardley was sentenced to six weeks jail and ordered to pay £40 compensation plus £115 victims’ surcharge.

Parkin was sentenced to a two months curfew from 7pm to 7am and ordered to pay £40 compensation with £40 costs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a security officer at Wilko’s, Blackpool, returning from lunch on March 23, and noticed £80 of Lynx deodorants were missing from a shelf and on checking the CCTV saw the defendants taking them.

When apprehended, Yardley said he did it because he had no money for electricity or food.

Parkin said she helped him because he had an addiction to drugs.

Yardley, who had a record of 36 theft and similar offences, was on a suspended prison sentence for two offences of theft at the time of the offence.

Parkin, who had 14 previous offences of theft and similar crimes, was on post prison sentence supervision at the time.

Brett Chappell, for Yardley, said all his client offences had been committed because of his addiction to heroin, which had devastated his life.

Yardley had been using three bags of heroin a day and wanted help to get on a prescription for the heroin substitute Methadone.

Stephen Duffy, defending Parkin, said while his client had been in custody she had been given a Methadone prescription and she was now not using street drugs.

Anthony Moore, 45, drug-driving

A motorist crashed into a lamp post in St Annes overturning his car and losing a wheel after using drugs.

Anthony Moore, 45, of Wood Street, St Annes, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to Clifton Drive where Moore had hit a lamp post on January 18, at 9am.

Moore, who appeared confused, said he had just dropped a child off at school.

A blood test showed 2.1 units of cannabis in his body - 2 is the limit.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client contended his previous use of cannabis was not the reason he crashed.

Moore had previously had major vascular surgery and was on medication and a painkiller. Tests had also proved his iron level was drastically low.

He was not an habitual user of cannabis but he was finding it hard to sleep so he used the drug.

He did not intend using it again.